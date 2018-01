"Dia Zero": torneiras sem água na Cidade do Cabo

Dam levels are at 17,2% useable water. We are currently 108 million litres over our 500 million target. Due to a drop in the dam levels of 1,4%, #DayZero has moved forward to 12 April 2018. To avoid Day Zero we have to work together. #ThinkWaterCT https://t.co/Yj9ZUoCpw3 pic.twitter.com/XlepGjBfDK