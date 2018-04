UE e ONU apelam a trégua humanitária na Síria

"No women, no peace."

One of the key messages that #SyrianWomen will deliver today to international policy-makers on the sidelines of the EU-UN Syria Conference 2018 in #Brussels. Read more: https://t.co/Ai2Bmgk75w #SyriaConf2018

Stay tuned for live updates!

Photo: @OxfamEU pic.twitter.com/jrz3fw3NoC