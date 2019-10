Lindsey Vonn: "Era o momento de seguir em frente"

View this post on Instagram

“The Princess of Asturias award is given to individuals, entities or organizations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs.” It is an honor to receive this prestigious award and I will remember this moment forever. During my career I tried to be more than an athlete. I tried to be a positive role model, a good sportswoman, and while I am far from perfect, i have always given my best. This award only motivates me more to continue my goal of empowering young people to achieve their dreams through my foundation @lindseyvonnfoundation . Muchas gracias Princess of Asturias. Muchas gracias Spain 🇪🇸 🙏🏻❤️