250 anos de Beethoven em 2020

View this post on Instagram

In cooperation with @beethoven_haus_bonn, we mark the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth in 2020 with a major exhibition opening today @bundeskunsthall. You are all invited to join us between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. admission free! The interdisciplinary exhibition BEETHOVEN. WORLD.CITIZEN.MUSIC (until 26 April 2020 in Bonn) traces the key events and phases of Beethoven’s life and correlates them with his singular musical oeuvre. Further to his creative practice, the exhibition explores the cultural and historical context of the composer’s life and work. #bundeskunsthalle #bonn #beethoven #WorldCitizenMusic #exhibition #art #ausstellung #kunst #kunstausstellung #piano #klavier #museum #museumsmeilebonn #beethovenhaus #opening (Exhibition View, Photo: Bernd Lammel © Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH)