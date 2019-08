A fotografia de parar o trânsito dos Beatles foi tirada há 50 anos

View this post on Instagram

50 years ago today, @TheBeatles gathered at EMI Studios for one of the most iconic photoshoots of their career. A policeman held up the traffic as photographer Iain Macmillan, from a stepladder positioned in the middle of the road, took six shots as the group walked across the zebra crossing just outside the studio. Shortly after the shoot, @PaulMcCartney studied the transparencies and chose the only one where all four Beatles were walking in time. ⁣ ⁣ We take a deeper look into the story behind one of the most famous photoshoots in music history on the Abbey Road Blog: abbeyroad.com/news #AbbeyRoad