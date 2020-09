Bruxelas promete apoiar países que recebam bem os refugiados

Very good discussion with @BMI_Bund Horst Seehofer ahead of our EU Migration and Asylum Pact. We count on @EU2020DE to push for the framework of proposals we will put on the table soon. With ⁦@YlvaJohansson⁩ for a holistic approach based on responsibility and solidarity. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/kkYmtDoBTb