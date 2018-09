Homo Faber, a exposição do passado, presente e futuro do artesanato

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day! The very first edition of #HomoFaber2018 has just opened at @fondazionegcini. We are excited to welcome you to this unique live exhibition celebrating the finest European craftsmanship.⠀ The programme is available on our website (Link in our bio)⠀ ⠀ - - -⠀ ⠀ #HomoFaber2018 Crafting a more human future. 14-30 September 2018, #Venice. An inspiring showcase of the finest European #Craftsmanship⠀ #Design #BestMasterArtisans #MetiersdArt #EuropeanCraftsmanship