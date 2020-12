Estratégia de Cibersegurança visa travar aumento da pirataria

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Cybersecurity call funds projects that aim to increase the cooperation and the capabilities of actors fundamental for EU Cybersecurity Strategy. Link >> https://t.co/Q0uB0z1Wsi@DSMeu@antgrasso@antgrasso_IT via @LindaGrass0#CyberSecuritypic.twitter.com/0rPY9yEN1I