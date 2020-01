Moda sustentável e inovadora na Feira Neonyt

View this post on Instagram

NEONYT FASHION SHOW Under the motto "Back to nature – High street fashion meets outdoor", renowned stylist Claudia Hofmann has put together a number of carefully considered multi-label looks. Maximum universal performance – minimum negative impact, that's what the future holds. On Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 6.00 pm, the official runway of Berlin Fashion Week at Kraftwerk will provide the venue for the hotly discussed Editorial Show. By invitation only. 🎥 You can watch the live broadcast on our social media channels and at @mbfw.berlin