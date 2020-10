Eurodeputados exigem novo mecanismo sobre Estado de direito

⚖️🇪🇺 Every Member State that wants to receive EU money must stick to the basic principles of democracy and the #RuleofLaw. There must be conditionality. The EU is not a cash machine for countries that disregard fundamental rules. #EPlenary#MFF#EUBudgethttps://t.co/6WNQPfRSXNpic.twitter.com/tpXPWvoxta