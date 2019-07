Rali Rota da Seda: Paulo ‘Speedy’ Gonçalves em segundo lugar

View this post on Instagram

Very hapy with my @heromotosports . Today stage very demanding , with rivers of sand , big dunes , and many broke dunes, a stage that I like , again in the top , today second position . . @scottmotosports @alpinestars . @heromotosports . @crosspro.oficial . @municipio_de_esposende . . #therallylife. #racethelimits