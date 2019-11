EUA vencem Seis Dias de Enduro em Portimão

View this post on Instagram

We did it....Again!!! I was incredibly stressed out going into the final day, but we got it done. I couldn't be more happy to win another world championship with three of the baddest dudes to ever ride a dirt bike 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #isde2019 @ama_us_isde_team @kr_557 @slbaylor5 @r_sipes