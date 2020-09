Nova lei climática da UE aumentará taxa de redução de gases poluentes

Report by @JytteGuteland on the EU climate law approved by 46 votes to 18.



- 60% reductions by 2030

- 2050 target both for EU and member states

- GHG budget to ensure emissions cap

- Fossil fuel subsidies phased out by 2025



