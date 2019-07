Rali Rota da Seda 2019: os novos Tigres Brancos

View this post on Instagram

🥇🏆 Wow what an adventure from Russia through Mongolia to arrive to China, So happy to get this Silk way rally wrapped up today, 10 days of racing and tough stages, and a great job by the whole team, it feels amazing to reward all there hard work and efforts with a win and some good points in the bank for the championship! Thank you all for following along for the ride! 👊🏻💪🏻🥇