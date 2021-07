O negócio por detrás do glamour na Croisette

🎥 #CannesMoments : The emotion of the team after the screening of #Titane by Julia Ducournau last night! Hurry to discover this film in Competition for the Palme d'or which is released in French cinemas today. @diaphana#Cannes2021

► https://t.co/9o3MMOhGnrpic.twitter.com/VaSZC6gTfD