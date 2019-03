Aos 10 anos de idade, Sky Brown já sonha com o ouro olímpico

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to tell everyone, that I have made the British Olympic Team and I will be looking to compete for Great Britain ?? in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. I’m excited to just do MY BEST and make this a super FUN journey. Of course I’m going to try to win a gold medal. ? But MORE IMPORTANTLY by being the youngest ever British Olympian. I want to INSPIRE children around the world to just get out there..?? ✊?❤️❤️? ? Skateboard GB has announced 5 skateboarders that will be on the Olympic team @teamgb Sky Brown @skybrown An awesome morning at @graystoneactionsports with the new GB team, lead by @jhope_gill @lucyadamsskate My team UK members Alex Decunha @alexdecunha Sam Beckett @stew_bacca Alex Hallford @siddhallford Jordan Thackeray @jthaxx_hys . . . I also want to Say Thankyou to @alastair.himmer AFP and @pirksofthejob BBC for helping me get my true story out there. @nikewomen #nikesb #nike @nike #justdoit @almostskateboards @niksb @skateistan @grizzlygriptape #skateboardengland @hurley #skateboarding #tokyo2020 #skateboardgb #teamgb #skateboard #goforgold @dwindledistribution