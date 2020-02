Botelho "estável" depois de queda nas ondas gigantes da Nazaré

View this post on Instagram

Today I was confronted with the reality of our sport, heartbreaking watching my brother @alex_botelho between life and death right infront of the eyes of the world. Honestly, very few would have survived, just a beast of a human like Alex to pull thru.. not only because the strong human he is, but mostly for the love many people have for him praying to pull thru. Love you brother, to many more sessions!!! Best recovery to you guys @hugovau @alex_botelho